Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $824.59.

Equinix Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $711.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $657.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

