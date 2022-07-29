Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Earns Maintains Rating from UBS Group

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

EEFT stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,986. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after buying an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after buying an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 259,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

