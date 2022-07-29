Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $32.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Everbridge by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

