Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.89. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $35.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 560,438 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,833,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 497,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

