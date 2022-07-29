Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Down 98.1% in July

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 30th total of 434,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Stock Performance

AXXA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

