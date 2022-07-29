Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Farfetch Price Performance

FTCH opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,461,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

