Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Shares Down 1.5%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

