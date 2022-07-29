Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on FIS. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

NYSE:FIS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

