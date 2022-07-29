Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.
Finning International Stock Performance
Shares of Finning International stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.
Finning International Increases Dividend
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.