First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $178,297 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.