First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,353,065.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,925 in the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

