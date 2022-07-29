First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $48.58. 506,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,268. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

