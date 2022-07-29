Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $953,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

