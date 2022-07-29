Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fossil Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

In related news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,252 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.