Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 134,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 170,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

