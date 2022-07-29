Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 134,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 170,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.
