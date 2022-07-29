Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.85

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

