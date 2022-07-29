GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $28.07

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $26.54. GDS shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 9,216 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.