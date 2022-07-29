Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $561.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.67.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $256.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Generac has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.