General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 4.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $73.14 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.