Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 48.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

