GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 210,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 118,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

