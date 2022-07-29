Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 828,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 134,582 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. 109,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,413,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

