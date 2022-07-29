Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $228,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average is $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

