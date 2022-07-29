Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.09. 667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Articles
