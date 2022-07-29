Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.09. 667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Global Business Travel Group

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Business Travel Group news, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

