Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

