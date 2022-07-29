GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 133500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GMV Minerals Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

