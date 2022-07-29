Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Maintains Rating at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRAB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 161.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 93,649 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $7,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

