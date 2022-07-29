Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 28,477 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.03. 27,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,282. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.