Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. 72,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,356. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.