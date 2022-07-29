Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 67,706 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 3.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

GNR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,879. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

