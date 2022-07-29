Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 166,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

