Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. 276,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

