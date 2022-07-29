Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,574,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $237.43. 2,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,136. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.49.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

