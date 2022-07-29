Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.55.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $13.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.77. 13,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

