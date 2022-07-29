Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $6 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,111. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $132.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

