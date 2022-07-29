Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. 66,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

