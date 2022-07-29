Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,172. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

