Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 376,177 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

ARES stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,468. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

