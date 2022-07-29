Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.