Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $152.56. 21,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,254. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

