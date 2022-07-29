Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 18,312 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,745. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.