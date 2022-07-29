Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 406 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The company has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.