Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $112,209,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.37. 37,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.