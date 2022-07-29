Great Panther Mining’s (GPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

Great Panther Mining Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of GPR stock opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$65.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.