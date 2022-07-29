Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

