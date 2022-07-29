Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.