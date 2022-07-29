Grid+ (GRID) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.00

Grid+ (GRID) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,559.86 or 1.00048173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003930 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00127757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

