Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average of $220.63.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.