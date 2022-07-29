Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.