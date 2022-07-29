Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.30.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.72 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

